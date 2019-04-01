|
|
New London - Marion M. Batey, 92, of New London died Friday March 29, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
Marion was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Hackensack, N.J., to George Marshall and Bertha Groom. She graduated from Englewood High School and the Apex School of Beauty Culture. She was a community leader and a Consecrated Mother of Mount Moriah F.B.H. Church.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019, at the Mount Moriah Fire Baptized Holiness Church in New London. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day. The Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 1, 2019