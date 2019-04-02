Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Marion Batey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Batey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion M. Batey


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion M. Batey Obituary
New London - Marion M. Batey, 92, of New London died Friday Mar. 29, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. Marion was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Hackensack, N.J. the daughter of Bertha Groom. She graduated from Englewood High School in N.J. and the Apex School of Beauty Culture. She was a community leader, Eastern Star and a Consecrated Mother of Mt. Moriah F.B.H. Church. She is survived by her children, James Gittens of East Hartford, Ronald M. Gittens of Tacoma Wash., Marie Winston of New London and Charlene L. Scott of New London; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 at the Mt. Moriah Fire Baptized Holiness Church, 22 Moore Avenue in New London. Burial will follow the service at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Please visit www.byles.com for Marion's donation information or to sign the online register.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now