|
|
New London - Marion M. Batey, 92, of New London died Friday Mar. 29, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. Marion was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Hackensack, N.J. the daughter of Bertha Groom. She graduated from Englewood High School in N.J. and the Apex School of Beauty Culture. She was a community leader, Eastern Star and a Consecrated Mother of Mt. Moriah F.B.H. Church. She is survived by her children, James Gittens of East Hartford, Ronald M. Gittens of Tacoma Wash., Marie Winston of New London and Charlene L. Scott of New London; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019 at the Mt. Moriah Fire Baptized Holiness Church, 22 Moore Avenue in New London. Burial will follow the service at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. Please visit www.byles.com for Marion's donation information or to sign the online register.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019