Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Stonington, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Marion Rosalie Ammirati


1929 - 2019
Marion Rosalie Ammirati Obituary
Stonington - Marion Rosalie (Fazzese) Ammirati, 90, of Stonington, wife of the late Carmine Ammirati, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Mario and Marie (Dellaversano) Fazzese, and lived in Stonington for many years.

Prior to that, she had resided in New York, where she attended St. John's University. Marion had a career working for Metropolitan Life Insurance company. After raising her five children, Marion dedicated her time working with special needs children in Dix Hills, New York.

One little known, but fun fact about Marion, is that, during one of her lunch breaks from work, at MetLife, she and a girlfriend tried out and were selected to the New York Chiefs Roller Derby Team.

Marion loved birdwatching, cooking, baking (especially trying new recipes) and appreciating all types of flowers. She enjoyed her walks on the beach in Sanibel Island collecting shells, listening to Frank Sinatra and Andrea Bocelli, watching classic movies and attending musicals.

She is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Tasca and her husband, Chris, of Stonington; Christopher Ammirati of Harrisburg, Pa.; Aileen Michaelides of Frederick, Md.; Greg Ammirati and his wife, Jeanne, of Woodstock, Ill; and Thomas Ammirati of Westerly; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday Sept. 7, at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Her burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the family.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019
