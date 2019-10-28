Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Marion Saunders DeVivo


1923 - 2019
Marion Saunders DeVivo Obituary
Waterford - Marion Saunders DeVivo, 96, of Waterford, entered eternal life Oct. 26, 2019. She was born April 23, 1923, in New London, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lexie (Mattall) Saunders.

Marion was employed for 45 years for S.N.E.T.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London.

Family and friends are asked to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 28, 2019
