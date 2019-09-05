|
|
East Lyme - Marjorie H. Lauria, 80, of Niantic and formerly of Cheshire, passed away Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born in Hartford July 15, 1939, to Mary (Kablik) and William Hood. She was the wife of the late Vincent J. Lauria; and sister of the late William Hood (wife Gail) of The Villages, Fla., and Joanne DiResta, (husband Peter) of Niantic.
A 1957 graduate of Bulkeley High School and lifelong homemaker, Marge loved to cook and could put together a delicious meal at a moment's notice. Marge enjoyed volunteering at the New London soup kitchen, meeting with her local book club, and having lunch with "the high school girls". One thing Marge cherished was the drop-in guest who happened to be in the neighborhood just to say "hi".
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (husband Kevin) Knauff of Edgewater, Md., Gregory (wife Kerin) Lauria of East Haddam and Jonathan (wife Sandra) Lauria of Cheshire. Marge loved her grandchildren, Monica, Emily, William, Matthew, Joseph, Michael and AJ with all her heart; and enjoyed attending their various events throughout the years. Marge also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life at 5:30 p.m., Saturday Sept. 7, at The Back Nine Tavern, 150 Savage Road, Plantsville.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019