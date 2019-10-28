Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Marjorie H. Senkow


1931 - 2019
Marjorie H. Senkow Obituary
Marjorie Senkow

Waterford - Marjorie H. Senkow, 88, of Waterford, died Sunday Oct. 27, 2019, at Beechwood in New London. Marjorie was born April 2, 1931, to James Curtis and Grace Hughes Curtis.

She married Robert L. Senkow, who preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in New London.

For further information and donation information, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 28, 2019
