Waterford - Marjorie Hope Senkow, 88 of Waterford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Beechwood in New London. Marjorie was born April 2, 1931, to James Curtis and Grace Hughes Curtis in New London. She married Robert L. Senkow, he preceded her in death in 2016.
She is a 1949 graduate of Windham High School. She was a stay at home Mom, raising her five children. She was a scout leader and did volunteer work for the Lion's Club. She enjoyed ceramics and other crafts. Marjorie loved to travel and had a special appreciation for Hawaii.
She is survived by son Larry Parks, daughter Dawn Zukhle, daughter Joan Dooling and son Robert Senkow; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister Linda Berggren.
Besides her husband Robert, she is preceded in death by son Timothy Parks.
Funeral Service is scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in New London.
Donations can be made in Marjorie's memory to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza #1803, East Hartford CT 06108
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019