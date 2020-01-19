Home

More Obituaries for Marjorie Stoothoff
Marjorie (Beck) Stoothoff


1923 - 2020
Marjorie (Beck) Stoothoff Obituary
Kingston, N.Y. - Marjorie (Beck) Stoothoff, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center of Lake Katrine, N.Y. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Feb. 11, 1923, Mrs. Stoothoff was the daughter of Ernest G. and Frieda Bahret Beck; and sister to brother Raymond, all of Poughkeepsie. She married LeRoy S. "Roy" Stoothoff Jr. July 18, 1944, in Poughkeepsie. Roy predeceased Marjorie New Year's Day, 2014, at age 92.

Mrs. Stoothoff was the loving mother of three children, daughter Lynn M. Pinner of Waterford, son James S. of Kingston, N.Y. and son John L. of Reston, Va. Lynn and husband Edward are parents to daughter, Courtney Pinner Hartzler (Michael) also of Colchester. James and wife Linda (Melius) are parents to two children, daughter Paige C. Wagner (Eric) of Pleasant Valley, N.Y. and son Brandon L. (Audrey) of Palmyra, Pa. John and wife Debra (Winther) are parents of two sons, Erik J. (Nicole) of Cumberland, R.I. and Luke M. (Jin Park) of Fairfax, Va. In addition, Mrs. Stoothoff is survived by nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral service and celebration of Mrs. Stoothoff's life will be a private family gathering including invited guests, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Lasher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y., with interment at the Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, the Stoothoff family would welcome donations to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road Waterford, CT. 06385

Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Stoothoff family by visiting www.lasherfh.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020
