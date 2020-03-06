Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Vargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie "Marge" (Werren) Vargo


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie "Marge" (Werren) Vargo Obituary
Scarboro, Maine - Marjorie "Marge" (Werren) Vargo, 89, of Portland, Maine, went home to be with the Lord Saturday Feb.15, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born in Watertown, Mass. Nov. 22, 1930, to John and Yvonne (Poisson) Werren.

Marg grew up in Sanford, Maine. After graduating from high school and then, secretarial college, her career included positions as executive secretary at Ponds Cosmetics, where she met her husband-to-be, Paul, court recorder and real estate agent. Marg and Paul were avid fishermen and poker players. She was an accomplished artist with many lovely pieces. Painting was her lifelong passion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Paul in 2015; brother Richard; and sister R. Phyllis. She leaves behind her sisters, June D. Morris and Sonia L. O'Donnell; and dear family friend, Don Soja.

Burial will be at a later date in the spring at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -