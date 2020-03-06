|
Scarboro, Maine - Marjorie "Marge" (Werren) Vargo, 89, of Portland, Maine, went home to be with the Lord Saturday Feb.15, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born in Watertown, Mass. Nov. 22, 1930, to John and Yvonne (Poisson) Werren.
Marg grew up in Sanford, Maine. After graduating from high school and then, secretarial college, her career included positions as executive secretary at Ponds Cosmetics, where she met her husband-to-be, Paul, court recorder and real estate agent. Marg and Paul were avid fishermen and poker players. She was an accomplished artist with many lovely pieces. Painting was her lifelong passion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Paul in 2015; brother Richard; and sister R. Phyllis. She leaves behind her sisters, June D. Morris and Sonia L. O'Donnell; and dear family friend, Don Soja.
Burial will be at a later date in the spring at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020