Waterford - Marjorie Visel, 91, of Waterford died Sunday, May 1, 2020, at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
She was born in 1928 in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie (Cody) Hislop. She married Raymond J. Visel in 1953. He predeceased her in death. She lived in Madison for 32 years and was formerly of Hamden.
Marjorie graduated from what is now Southern Connecticut State University and began her teaching career in New Haven. She was an elementary school teacher in Madison for 19 years.
She is survived by a son Timothy C. Visel and his wife Pamela of Ivoryton; a son Raymond N. Visel II of Waterford; a daughter Marguerite Dillury and her husband Colin of Kent, England; two grandchildren, Willard Visel and his wife Chelsea, and Abigail Butler and her husband Michael; and two great-grandchildren, Raymond Butler and Bradley Butler,
Funeral Services are private. Condolences may be shared on her memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 6, 2020.