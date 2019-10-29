|
|
Norwich - Marjorie Voronuk, 92, entered the arms of her Lord Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born in Montville Sept. 14, 1927, to the late John and Rose (Schlesko) Molboski. She was married to Joseph Voronuk Nov. 15, 1947, at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Norwich, he predeceased her.
Marjorie worked at many jobs as well as being a Cub and Girl Scout leader. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, polkas, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Stephen Voronuk; daughter Melinda Loeser and her husband Steve; sisters, Sophie Paride, Rose Malinowsky, and Olga Sautter; grandchildren, Cherie Allen, Nicole Voronuk, Joel Voronuk and Christopher Loeser; great-grandchildren, Caine, Autumn and Hannah Voronuk; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by two daughters, Paula Voronuk and Johanna Coffey; two brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich and again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct 31. A procession will leave to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 180 Elizabeth St., Norwich for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Autism Society of America, Autism Society of America 4340 East West Hwy Suite 350 Bethesda, MD 20814 or at www.autism-society.org or by calling 1 (800) 328-8476. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019