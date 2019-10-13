|
|
Westerly - Mark A. Fidrych, 64 as of Sept. 12th, beloved husband for 33 years of Joy (Ravenelle) Fidrych, of Ranger Road, Westerly, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Mark was the first-born son of the late Alfred Fidrych and Valerie (Souza) Fidrych of Stonington.
Mark worked as an accounting specialist in the payroll department at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton for 44 years. He was a lifetime member of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society; and an avid fan of all New England sports teams. Mark had a love for Disney World like no other which he passed down to his family. Mark was a lover of life who never failed to make anyone smile.
He leaves behind his loving wife Joy; two children, daughter Renee Fidrych and her boyfriend Steven Congdon of North Stonington and son Mark Fidrych of Westerly; his mother Valerie; three brothers, Peter Fidrych and wife Lori, Paul Fidrych and wife Dorothy and Michael Fidrych and wife Lisa; his sister-in-law Michelle and her husband William Jacobson; his mother-in-law Minnie Ravenelle; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church; burial will be private.
For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 13, 2019