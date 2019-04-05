Old Lyme - The family and friends of Mark Andrew Tyler, 47, of Old Lyme, are grieving his recent passing April 2, 2019. Mark was married to the late Ann Marie (Albert) Tyler and was a 1990 graduate of Old Lyme High School where he was a varsity tennis player. He engaged in horticultural studies at the University of Connecticut, Avery Point and went on to become owner and operator of the Old Lyme landscape company, Anything To Do With Grass. He enjoyed the theoretical studies of space and the universe and was a loyal fan of the Patriots and Red Sox. Mark leaves his two stepsons, Dylan and Carter Montgomery; his mother, Linda Lane and her husband David of Niantic; his father, Kenneth Tyler and his wife Deborah of Venice, Fla.; and his sister, Kimberly Tyler of Chester; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.



Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook, CT.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd. Westbrook, CT 06413.



To share a memory of Mark or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary