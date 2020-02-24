|
|
|
Quaker Hill - Mark H. Kristoff, 92, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was retired, having been both a teacher and administrator in several school systems. He was married to Mary Ann Kristoff, who predeceased him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Manchester at a later date. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2020