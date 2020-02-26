|
Quaker Hill - Mark H. Kristoff, 92, resident of Quaker Hill passed away peacefully at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London Feb. 22, 2020. He was born April 5, 1927, to Paul and Elizabeth Kristoff, and grew up and attended schools in Manchester, Connecticut.
When he was 16, he enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II, in the European theater, aboard the USS John Hood. He couldn't wait to serve his country and didn't want to be left out (even though he was underage), because his two older brothers were already serving.
When the war ended and he returned home, he took advantage of the GI Bill to attend college, receiving his Bachelor of Science in English and Psychology in 1951, and his Masters of Education from the University of Hartford in 1953. He met and married his sweetheart, Mary Ann Madore, in 1951, and they had a loving marriage for 61 years.
He taught English at Illing Junior High in Manchester for 16 years, and was the English Department Head for six years. In 1968, he moved with his family to New Hampshire to become the English and Reading Consultant for the State of New Hampshire for grades K-12. In 1973, he moved back to Connecticut to become the Vice Principal at Watertown High School for three years, and Headmaster at West Haven High for four years. He finished his career as the Curriculum Director for grades K-12 in New London, assisting the superintendent of schools.
He retired in 1989, and had a long and happy retirement in Quaker Hill. He loved long walks on the boardwalk at Ocean Beach and attending concerts at the Coast Guard Academy. He also enjoyed singing in barbershop quartets and later, at both the Waterford and Montville Senior Center. He was very involved in activities at the Waterford Senior Center and at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Quaker Hill, serving as a Lector at Sunday mass and singing in the choir.
He and Mary Ann traveled early in retirement and, in particular, enjoyed their trip to Italy. They also enjoyed going to the Catskills for several years with their friends and neighbors.
Mark was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann, in 2012, and all of his siblings, as he was the youngest of seven. He leaves his daughter Laura (Michael Motta); son Glen (Terry); son Jeffrey; granddaughter Tiffany Gangi (Eric Weaver); granddaughters, Allegra, Shelby and Remie; great-grandson Anthony Gangi; great-granddaughter Kinsey; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his fiancée Marion Brown, with whom he found love after they started dating in 2017.
The family wants to extend its sincere thanks to all of the staff at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation, for their compassionate care and kindness toward Mark, especially to Luis Diaz, Mark's favorite.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Manchester, on a later date. Condolences may be shared on Mark's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2020