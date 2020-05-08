Mark J. Ukraine
1964 - 2020
Norwich - Mark J. Ukraine, 55, of Norwich passed away suddenly Friday, April 24, 2020, at Backus Hospital after a brief battle with COVID-19 .

Mark was born Aug. 7, 1964, in New London, the son of James and Lorraine (Coughlin) Ukraine.

Mark leaves behind his partner, Carol Dow. He is also survived by three sisters, Karen Ukraine of Quincy, Mass., Kimberly Graham of Dover, N.H., and Wendy Boissevain of Fort Pierce, Fla.

Mark was predeceased by his mother Lorraine, who passed away March 10, 2020; his father James; and his oldest sister Melanie Ukraine.

Mark graduated Montville High in 1982. He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Red Sox, the Celtics, and Drag racing. A big guy with a big heart, Mark was a loving son. Some of his favorite things to do was to go to Ocean Beach with Carol and have family dinners. He was best described as kind and funny, a gentle teddy bear.

A memorial service for Mark and Lorraine will be held at a future date.

A private interment service will be held for Mark and Lorraine at the Jordan Cemetery in Waterford at a future date.

Published in The Day on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Ukraine family and all that knew Mark. Mark was a very dear old friend that I have many fond memories of and have thought of often through the years. Although we have not seen each other in many years I can still hear his infectious laugh and remember his free spirit. I am greatly saddened by his passing and only can pray for the hope his family and friends can hold his memory deep within their souls of the great human he always was. I will miss you dearly and pray you are at peace. As you walk through heaven and see all those who have gone before you know that you will remain in our hearts and our minds forever. R.I.P. my dear friend
Billy Johnson
Friend
