Norwich - Mark J. Ukraine, 55, of Norwich passed away suddenly Friday, April 24, 2020, at Backus Hospital after a brief battle with COVID-19 .



Mark was born Aug. 7, 1964, in New London, the son of James and Lorraine (Coughlin) Ukraine.



Mark leaves behind his partner, Carol Dow. He is also survived by three sisters, Karen Ukraine of Quincy, Mass., Kimberly Graham of Dover, N.H., and Wendy Boissevain of Fort Pierce, Fla.



Mark was predeceased by his mother Lorraine, who passed away March 10, 2020; his father James; and his oldest sister Melanie Ukraine.



Mark graduated Montville High in 1982. He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Red Sox, the Celtics, and Drag racing. A big guy with a big heart, Mark was a loving son. Some of his favorite things to do was to go to Ocean Beach with Carol and have family dinners. He was best described as kind and funny, a gentle teddy bear.



A memorial service for Mark and Lorraine will be held at a future date.



A private interment service will be held for Mark and Lorraine at the Jordan Cemetery in Waterford at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store