Groton - Mark James Roy, 63, of Groton passed away at his home Dec. 3, 2019. He was born in Norwich Oct. 14, 1956, to Viola (Deshefy) Roy of Uncasville and the late James Henry Roy. Besides his loving mother, Mark is survived by a daughter Kelsie Roy of Groton; a brother Robert Roy of East Hampton; and three nieces, Samantha, Amanda and Carly Roy.
Mark was a graduate of Saint Bernard class of '74 and received a bachelor's degree in history from UCONN. He worked for Electric Boat for 39 years as a Material Controller. Mark dedicated years of his life to the game of baseball, playing for both UCONN and the Vagabonds travel team. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan. Mark was an excellent gardener and loved cooking for his family, especially lobster.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.
Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Roy family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019