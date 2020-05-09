Mark Lionel Jewell
1954 - 2020
New London - Mark Lionel Jewell 66, of New London died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Putnam March 16, 1954, the son of Shirley (LeBeau) Jewell of Norwich and the late Everett F. Jewell. He was a 1972 graduate from Saint Bernard High School and was a 1977 graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He also served six years in the United States Navy.

Mark was last employed as an IT Professional at CSC in Norwich before retiring.

Besides his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Atty. Michael E. Jewell and his wife Donna of Norwich, and Atty. Patrick E. Jewell and his wife Kathy of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Linda J. Stefon and her husband Gerald of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Day on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Michael, I'm so sorry to read about your brother's death. My thoughts are with you and family.
Tom Teixeira
Friend
May 9, 2020
Mike & family - So very sorry to hear of Mark's passing. I have many fond memories of my Jr Prom & his Sr Prom at St Bernard High School many years ago. Prayers and hugs for you & your families.
Sue Halufska
Friend
May 9, 2020
George and I want to express our sincere
Sympathy to my dear friend Shirley and all
Her children, Michael,Patrick,Linda, and all their families. Mark is now happy in the hands of God in heaven.
Jean
May 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences to my dear friend Shirley and her family.
Jean Odgers
May 9, 2020
Mike, Linda,Patrick, and family so sorry to hear about about Mark. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Jordan
Friend
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Jewell family.
Jay
Coworker
