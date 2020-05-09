New London - Mark Lionel Jewell 66, of New London died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born in Putnam March 16, 1954, the son of Shirley (LeBeau) Jewell of Norwich and the late Everett F. Jewell. He was a 1972 graduate from Saint Bernard High School and was a 1977 graduate from Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He also served six years in the United States Navy.



Mark was last employed as an IT Professional at CSC in Norwich before retiring.



Besides his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Atty. Michael E. Jewell and his wife Donna of Norwich, and Atty. Patrick E. Jewell and his wife Kathy of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Linda J. Stefon and her husband Gerald of Hanover; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the current conditions funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



