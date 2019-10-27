|
Waterford - Markay H. Malootian, 94. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by his family at home. He will be sorely missed.
He was born to Harry and Maritza Maghigian Malootian April 24, 1925, in Waterbury; he had two brothers, Harri and Gregory. He served in the United States Army during WWII, on the European Front from 1944 to 1946. He was married to Anna Arcudi Jan. 2, 1956, until her passing Dec. 30, 2017. He was a chemist at the Navy Underwater Sound Laboratory for 33 years, and served on the Waterford Conservation Commission and West Farms Land Trust, Inc. Additionally, he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan all his life.
He is survived by his children, Timothy and wife Tracey Malootian, Anita Malootian Kravitz and husband David, Robert Malootian and wife Erica Spotts; and eight grandchildren, Tyler, Taryn, Terysa, Sara, Daniel, Ethan, Hannah and Zachary.
Visiting hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Thomas L. Neilan Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name will be kindly accepted for the Haitian Health Foundation https://www.haitianhealthfoundation.org/donate.
