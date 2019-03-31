Quaker Hill - Marlene Jean (Miller) Simon, 83, formerly a long-time resident of Quaker Hill, passed away at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019. Marlene was born July 23, 1935, in New London, the daughter of the late Theresa Goodman and Samuel Miller.



In 1953, Marlene graduated from the Williams Memorial Institute (WMI) in New London. Marlene married her best friend and the love of her life, Bernard Simon on January 22, 1955, in New London and together they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage. Bernard predeceased her on March 13, 2014. Marlene devoted her life to taking care of others including her two daughters Phyllis (Simon) Levine, and Susan (Simon) Smith, and her four grandchildren Sarah Smith, Rachel Levine, Joseph Levine, and Joshua Kraft. Marlene loved helping others and throughout her life, she met people who were going through hardships and provided them with companionship and support. She was a selfless, loving, and caring woman who devoted her time to helping others with transportation to doctor's appointments, shopping, and with other errands. Marlene also embraced a motherly role to all of the children in the neighborhood, and she loved to play board games and card games with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Marlene was a genuine, kind, and generous woman who made lifelong friendships with many people and created many meaningful bonds over her lifetime. Her cheerful attitude and positive outlook on life touched everybody that she met. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she was a joy to be around. In addition to her love for her family and friends, Marlene was also an animal lover, and had many dogs and birds over the years. Marlene loved sitting outside and listening to birds sing their songs as they soared through the sky. She especially loved when she was visited by red cardinals. She also loved spending time with her Chihuahua, Bella. Marlene was very spiritual and was a longstanding member of Temple Emanu-El in Waterford.



Marlene is survived by her daughter, Susan Ann (Simon) Smith and her son-in-law Walter Smith of Niantic; her four grandchildren, Joshua Kraft and his wife Emily of Jacksonville, Fla., Rachel Levine of Port Orange, Fla,, Joseph Levine of S. Daytona, Fla., and Sarah Smith of Niantic; her three great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Grey Kraft of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lillyona Levine of S. Daytona, Fla. Marlene is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and family members including her son-in-law Walter Smith's three children and two grandchildren, Kristine, Sophia, Stephanie, Jake, and David. Marlene is also survived by several of her dear friends, Libby Gallagher of Port Orange, Fla., Leon Gay and his son Ryan of N. Stonington, and Barbara Costas of Rocky Hill. Marlene was predeceased by her daughter, Phyllis Ann (Simon) Levine of S. Daytona, Fla., and her brother, Marvin Miller of New Jersey.



The funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Apr. 2, 2019, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, next to her late husband Bernard Simon. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled later. The family would like to thank L+M Hospital in New London and Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic for the wonderful care they provided Marlene. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary