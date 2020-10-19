Fort Mccoy, Fla. - Marlene Louise (Jones) Ryan, 57, of Fort Mccoy, Fla., passed away suddenly Oct. 5, 2020. Born Aug. 18, 1963, in Westerly, she attended schools in New London and East Lyme.



Marlene is survived by her husband John E. Ryan of Fort Mccoy, Fla.; her mother Helen M. Jones April of New London; her sisters, Charlene M. Jones Lindquist of Waterford; Darlene A. Jones Berube of Wakefield, Mass., and Paulene L. Jones Barreto of New London; and a half-brother, Donald C. Jones II of Saranac Lake, N.Y. Marlene has several nieces and nephews: Mark P. Peterson of Dillsburg, Pa., Daniel S. Lummus of Boxford, Mass., Heather M. Peterson Hall of New London, Jennifer L. Barreto of New London, Connor M. Jones and Ethan T. Jones of Saranac Lake, N.Y. She also has several great nieces and nephews: Ethan R. Hall of Waterford, Maya M. Hall of Niantic and Paige N. Peterson, who lives in Dillsburg, Pa. Marlene is preceded in death by her father Donald C. Jones of Cromwell; her stepmother Harriett L. Jones Werner of East Hampton; and two brothers, Fred E. Jones and Richard R. Jones, both of New London.



Marlene received her GED, and went on to earn her CNA and CPR certifications, and enjoyed working as a home health aide. She was very skilled in the telemarketing field, and had exceptional management and mechanical skills as well. She enjoyed boating, walks on the beach, crocheting and was great at playing video games. She cherished spending time with family and friends, and was spiritual and active with her church. Marlene was blessed to have a special friend whom she loved, Michael K. Conyers, of Salt Springs, Fla. Marlene's joy was always loving, caring and doing nice things for others. She had touched and blessed a lot of people's lives and will be missed by all.



A cremation has been planned and a private Celebration of Life will be planned later for the family. The family appreciates all the prayers, cards and flowers, and thoughtful words received during this difficult time.



