Manchester - Marles Marie Deveau, of Manchester passed away in New Britain Feb. 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Ambrose J. Deveau Jr. and Martha (Craig) Deveau of Ledyard and Zephyrhills, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Patricia I. Deveau and brother, Ambrose Mark Deveau both of Ledyard.
Marles was born at the Quonset Point Naval Hospital in Rhode Island Nov. 19, 1951. She attended the local school system in Ledyard graduating from Ledyard High School. Following high school, she attended Mitchell College in New London and furthered her education at Central Connecticut State University earning her bachelor's degree.
She was employed by LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing Research Assoc.) in Windsor Locks, retiring after thirty years.
Marles enjoyed many volunteer activities, including volunteering for the Manchester Historical Society.
A very sociable person, she enjoyed her many friendships and always had a smile for her friends and anyone else she met along the way.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, in the family plot. A date and time will be announced in a later edition.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
