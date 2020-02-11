Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Marles Deveau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marles Marie Deveau


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marles Marie Deveau Obituary
Manchester - Marles Marie Deveau, of Manchester passed away in New Britain Feb. 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Ambrose J. Deveau Jr. and Martha (Craig) Deveau of Ledyard and Zephyrhills, Fla.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Patricia I. Deveau and brother, Ambrose Mark Deveau both of Ledyard.

Marles was born at the Quonset Point Naval Hospital in Rhode Island Nov. 19, 1951. She attended the local school system in Ledyard graduating from Ledyard High School. Following high school, she attended Mitchell College in New London and furthered her education at Central Connecticut State University earning her bachelor's degree.

She was employed by LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing Research Assoc.) in Windsor Locks, retiring after thirty years.

Marles enjoyed many volunteer activities, including volunteering for the Manchester Historical Society.

A very sociable person, she enjoyed her many friendships and always had a smile for her friends and anyone else she met along the way.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, in the family plot. A date and time will be announced in a later edition.

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -