Marry Grace (Ferrigno) Starratt


1938 - 2020
Marry Grace (Ferrigno) Starratt Obituary
New London - Mary Grace (Ferrigno) Starratt, 82, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020. She was born in New London Feb. 27, 1938, to the late Frank and Mary (Sepowitz) Ferrigno. She graduated from New London High School with honors in 1956, and attended the Katharine Gibbs School, graduating in 1957. She worked at Pfizer as the executive assistant to the personnel manager from 1957 until 1966. While she was growing up, she worked for her parents at their service station and home heating oil business in New London, pumping gas and collecting past-due bills.

Mary met her husband, Charles, in 1959, while he was in the U.S. Navy; and after a few years of dating, they married Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London. They moved to Salem in 1969, and have resided there ever since. After many years of raising children, she went back to work in 1987, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in the nursing office.

Mary was a well-known cook and excellent homemaker. She enjoyed watching UCONN women's basketball and Olympic figure skating.

She was a loving wife and mother who is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles; sons, Chuck (Sheri) and Michael (Jenn); daughter, Theresa Starratt-Farrell (Sean); grandchildren: Mariah, McKensie, Lanie, Logan and Sean Jr.; great-grandchildren Tucker and Meadow; and many special nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and siblings: Frank Ferrigno, Barbara Rubin and Jean Isenhour.

A private graveside ceremony will be held due to the current social situation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Oakdale, Ct. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020
