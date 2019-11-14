Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Fort Shantok Burial Grounds
Uncasville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Comeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha A. Comeau


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha A. Comeau Obituary
Uncasville - Martha A. Comeau (Lost Feather Found), 83, of Uncasville died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born June 6, 1936, in Attleboro Mass. daughter of Emma Harris Gucfa. She was employed by the City of New Britain until her retirement.

Martha was a member of the Mohegan Tribe of which she was very proud. She lived most of her life in New Britain, and then later at the Fort Hill Community. She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed boating, gardening, crocheting, and traveling. She was a lighthearted and free-spirited woman, a very kind person who was very easy to be around. She especially loved singing country music even though it was slightly off key.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Regan-Pyne and her husband Roy Pyne of Colchester, Beth Regan and her spouse Geri White of Hampton, Timothy Regan and his wife Rachelle of Uncasville, Joann Regan and her husband Joe Marks of Salem, Susan Meehan and her husband Robert of Augusta, Maine, and Joseph Comeau of Uncasville; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Cyndimae Meehan.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, followed immediately by a graveside service at the Fort Shantok Burial Grounds, Uncasville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to LiveWell (formerly the Alzheimers Resource Center) 1261 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479.

Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -