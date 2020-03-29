|
|
Ledyard - Martha "Muffy" Bell Goldman, 92, died at her home in Ledyard Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her son by her side.
She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Pabst Goodrich Jr.; sister-in-law Shirley Godwin Goodrich; and by her first husband, James Roan. She is survived by her son Patrick Roan; grandsons, Josh and Jaime Roan; former husband Harold Goldman; as well as nephew Toby Goodrich, his wife, Linda, son Buddy Goodrich and his wife, Olivia, and daughter Carey Goodrich; niece, Anne Goodrich Twichell; nephew Peter Goodrich, his wife Marne, daughter, Laney Goodrich; nephews, Carter Goodrich and Ted Goodrich, his wife Samantha, daughter Allie Goodrich and sons Coby Goodrich and Jack Goodrich.
Muffy was born in Evanston, Ill. Nov. 21, 1927. She spent her early childhood in Paris, France, and later in Daytona Beach, Fla. As a young woman, she was a dancer and taught dance in New York City. She also acted on stage at The Little Theatre in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and summer stock in Tamworth, N.H. She attended Connecticut College, finished her bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland, and received her master's degree from Catholic University. She worked in Washington, D.C. counseling veterans, and later, as a hospice counselor in Southeastern Connecticut. She started a private practice as a psychiatric social worker, which she kept up until retiring at the age of 90.
Muffy had an instant charisma that drew people to her. Her enthusiasm, wit, wisdom and humor never dimmed throughout her entire life. She had a wide knowledge of jazz, played the keyboard at home, and loved all good music. She loved the human species with all its faults and contradictions. She enjoyed great cooking, gardening, art, nature, literature, all animals, but, above all, the exploration of ideas. She would find out everything about you while revealing little about herself, not from professional habit, but because her spirit was generous and her interest was real. She loved to put on a pot of coffee and talk and laugh in the kitchen, while her pugs and the cat milled around and the birds crowded the feeders outside.
She never shrank from pain or difficulties, and even after back surgery left her bent and in pain, her buoyancy made it seem slight. She was never old.
There will be a small family gathering in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, P.O. Box 567, Kanab, UT, 84741-0567 or Safe Futures, 16 Jay Street, New London, CT. 06320. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020