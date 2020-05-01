Norwich - Martha J. (Wisniewski) Jancewicz born April 21, 1926.
I died on April 30th, 2020. I really was not ready to go, because I find that there is still so much to do in this great world.
I feel like what Saint Paul wrote to his friends at the Philippian church, chapter 1, verses 23-24, "I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body. What shall I choose?"
I was the tenth child of Polish-born Dominica and Walter Wisniewski. I was born at home, in our house on Prodell Road in Preston, where I lived until I married the late Edward. V. Jancewicz, in 1950. I went to Norwich Free Academy, and I graduated from NFA with the National Honor Society award, and with secretarial skills. I first worked as an office clerk for several businesses in downtown Norwich, and while working at the American Thermos Bottle Company, I met and married my husband Ed.
We had three sons, James, William and David. After they were all enrolled in Catholic school, I worked for the Diocese of Norwich as secretary to the Superintendent of Catholic Schools, serving with a wonderful religious community for 28 years. I have traveled and I have seen a lot of our world but have lived my entire adult life in Norwich.
After I retired in 1991, I went into volunteer work. I ushered at the local theaters, served as a docent at City Hall, and worked at the gift shop clerk at Backus Hospital.
Dancing was my passion. It started with Polka dancing with my husband Ed, and together we later joined the local Square-Dancing Club. When I no longer had my dance partner, I took up Country Line Dancing, and at the age of 80 I had the unique privilege of dancing with a special group of ladies at the Mohegan Sun arena during the Connecticut Sun Basketball games.
I am survived by my younger brother Walter and his wife Laura; by my sons, James and his wife Kim, Bill and his wife Norma Jean, Dave and his wife Linda. Also, by my grandchildren, Kristen and Corrie; Amy, Russell and Dane; Benjamin, Elizabeth and Nicodemus; and Julie and Lindsey. And also, by my great-grandchildren, Nya, Arion, Liam, Gavin, Sloane, Lucas, Adria, Wyatt, Ethan and Emmett. I also have many nephews and nieces who have always made me feel very special. I love you all.
Predeceased in my immediate family were my brothers, Joe, Tony, Frank, Peter, Paul, and Ed; and my sisters, Helen, Julia, and Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, I would prefer that donations be made in my memory to: Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando FL 32862, for the Martha Jancewicz Memorial Fund. www.wycliffe.org/partner/Jancewicz), or to: the Norwich Free Academy (NFA Foundation, 321 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360, in memory of Martha Jancewicz, class of 1944. https://www.nfafoundation.org/), or to: Saints Peter and Paul Church (181 Elizabeth St. Norwich, CT 06360, in memory of Martha Jancewicz. https://jnccfaith.org/Our-Parishes/Ss-Peter-and-Paul).
A memorial celebration will be held in the near future at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2020.