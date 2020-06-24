Newington - Martha Marshall, 92, of Newington passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020. Martha was born in Bremerhaven, Germany April 16, 1928, and came to the states in 1951 and set down roots with her husband. She lived in Newington for the next 70 years where she raised her five children.
Martha was passionate about flowers from an early age and was very involved with the Newington Garden Club. Later in life she acquired her real estate license and worked for the Eddy Real Estate Brokerage firm in Newington for several years till retirement. She enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband John; and daughter-in-law Nancy Marshall. She is survived by her three sons, Harry Marshall of Ashford, Andrew Marshall and his wife Cathy of Quaker Hill, and David Marshall of Newington; two daughters, Catherine Marshall and her husband Mark Henderson of East Haddam, and Jennifer Cavanaugh and her husband Kevin of Wethersfield. Martha also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jesse Marshall and his husband Scott Garbini of New London, Kevin Marshall of New London, Tom Cavanaugh and his wife Catherine of West Hartford, Molly Cavanaugh of New York and Sam Henderson of Miami, Fla.
Martha will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. Services for Martha will be held privately Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the West Meadow Cemetery, Newington.
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is assisting Martha's family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at: www.duksa.net
Martha was passionate about flowers from an early age and was very involved with the Newington Garden Club. Later in life she acquired her real estate license and worked for the Eddy Real Estate Brokerage firm in Newington for several years till retirement. She enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband John; and daughter-in-law Nancy Marshall. She is survived by her three sons, Harry Marshall of Ashford, Andrew Marshall and his wife Cathy of Quaker Hill, and David Marshall of Newington; two daughters, Catherine Marshall and her husband Mark Henderson of East Haddam, and Jennifer Cavanaugh and her husband Kevin of Wethersfield. Martha also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jesse Marshall and his husband Scott Garbini of New London, Kevin Marshall of New London, Tom Cavanaugh and his wife Catherine of West Hartford, Molly Cavanaugh of New York and Sam Henderson of Miami, Fla.
Martha will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her. Services for Martha will be held privately Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the West Meadow Cemetery, Newington.
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington is assisting Martha's family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at: www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.