Ocala, Fla. - Martha Y. "Mickey" Gley, 93, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Mystic, and beloved wife of 44 years to the late Harold "Red" Gley, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Martha was born in Hackensack, N.J. Nov. 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Demitrice and Papadula (Maistreli) Yatroussis.



Martha is survived by her two children, John A. Gley and his wife Irene of Richmond, R.I. and Carol (Gley)Arbour and her husband Carl of Pawcatuck. She leaves six grandchildren, James Duerr (Angie) of Hopkinton, R.I., Scott Duerr (Luanne) of Westerly, R.I., Stephen Johnson (Shannon) of Shelton, Stacy Gley Zujus (Greg) of Mystic, Walter Gley (Kim) of North Berwick, Maine, and Brent Arbour (Kristel) of North Stonington; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



Martha enjoyed boating on the Mystic River, camping on Mystic Island and her love for New England seafood was well known. Martha was a devoted Jehovah's Witness.



Services were private.



