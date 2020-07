Or Copy this URL to Share

Ledyard - Martin M. Carver Jr., 90, of Ledyard passed away July 26, 2020. He was the husband of Agnes Carver.



A complete obituary will appear in a future publication.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street, Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.



