Martin M. "Marty" Carver Jr.
1930 - 2020
Ledyard - Martin M. "Marty" Carver Jr., 90, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was the husband of Agnes (Mullane) Carver.

Marty was born in New London June 9, 1930, son of Martin and Bertha (Lasky) Carver. He grew up in New London and was always ready to share the stories of his many fond memories growing up in the area. Marty was a graduate of Chapman Technical High School and Mitchell Junior College. He retired from Dow Chemical, Allyn's Point, as Purchasing Supervisor.

Marty was a veteran of the Air Force. He was a founding member of the Thames Ski Club in New London and he was very active in local politics in Ledyard where he served as the Chairman of the Democratic Town Committee. Marty enjoyed theatre and dancing. He was often a preferred dance partner at parties and weddings. But most important to Marty was his family. He enjoyed time with his family and vacationing at Cape Cod. He was a dedicated fan of his daughters' and then his grandchildren's sports and theater activities. His love and his laughter will live on for his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Agnes of 59 years, Marty leaves behind his two daughters, Mary E. Greenwood of New Hartford, and Patricia Carver Goehring and her husband Gerald of Essex; his sister Catherine Harran and her husband Jerry; his brother William Carver and his wife June; his grandchildren, Matthew Greenwood, Theresa Goehring, Jeffrey Greenwood, and Andrew Goehring; his stepgrandson, Jonathan Greenwood; and his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours were from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street, Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.

Published in The Day on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Patrick
Guest Book sponsored by Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home

3 entries
July 30, 2020
Vi & Ed Hubert
Neighbor
July 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
ingrid walsh
July 28, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
