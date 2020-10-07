1/1
Martin V. Finneran Sr.
1944 - 2020
Old Lyme - Martin V. Finneran Sr., 76, of Old Lyme passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

Martin "Butchie" was born Sept. 12, 1944, in New York City to Martin V. and Mary Catherine Finneran. He was the beloved husband of Anne Marie (Sullivan) Finneran for 57 years.

Martin spent most of his life in Manhattan and then retired to Old Lyme. He was part of the NYPD and then went on to be a Property Manager of Lincoln Towers for fifty years. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage with facing challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Martin came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Martin is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Finneran of Old Lyme; children, Martin V. Finneran III and wife Sheila of New York, Commander Matthew J. Finneran and wife Margaret of Virginia, Annie Creagan and husband Tim of Old Lyme; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin, Christine, Thomas, Lauren, James. He is predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Caitie Creagan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Caitie Creagan Fund, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106.

Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes, directions and more information.

Published in The Day on Oct. 7, 2020.
