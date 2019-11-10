|
New London - Marvin L. Fussell, 68, of New London died Oct. 31, 2019. He was born in Camden, N.J., Jan. 29, 1951, the son of William and Ruth McCleney Fussell.
For many years, he worked as a pipefitter at General Dynamics Electric Boat. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, drawing and singing.
Survivors include four daughters, Jacquenetta Holeman-Fussell, Nicole Dallas, Latisha Holeman and Jacinta Holeman all of New London; a sister Michelle Pulken of New Haven; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters, Antoinette Williams and Brenda Clark; and two brothers, William Fussell and Lynwood Fussell; and a grandson.
A Celebration of Life for Marvin will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019