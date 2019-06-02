East Lyme - Marvin Schutt, 89, died peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019, at Masonicare at Mystic after a period of failing health.



Marvin lived by Albert Einstein's quote, "Look deep into nature…and then you will understand everything much better." He was most content at his home called 'Inverurie' (cottage-by-the-sea) in Niantic where he and his wife, Marilyn enjoyed the beautiful views of Smith Cove and the company of their family and many friends, always surrounded by music. Marvin loved everything about being on and in the water and spent many happy hours sailing, paddling, motoring and swimming.



In addition to his wife of 67 years, Marilyn, he leaves their children, David James Schutt (Sandra) of West Wareham, Mass., Donna Lynn Schutt (Stack Kenny) of Asheville, N.C. and Daniel Marvin Schutt (Christian Flynn) of Milton, Mass.; his grandchildren, Anya Schutt and Derrick Schutt-Flynn; his sister, Carol Powell (George) of Greenbank, Wash.; nieces and nephews. His son, Dwight Everett Schutt died in 1974.



Family and friends will honor and remember Marvin's life by gathering at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Masonicare at Mystic retirement community, 45 Clara Drive, Mystic. The celebration of Marvin's life will be officiated by Reverend Alan Scott and Reverend Cynthia Willauer. A collation will follow. There are no calling hours. Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marvin's name may be made to the Friends of the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve www.oswhills.org/make-a-gift.html or the Dwight Schutt Memorial Scholarship, East Lyme Scholarship Association, PO Box 190, Niantic, CT 06357.



To view Marv's on-line tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.tributes.com/Marvinschutt Published in The Day on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary