Marvin "Frank" Summers
1947 - 2020
Surfside Beach, S.C. - Marvin "Frank" Summers, 72, of Surfside Beach, S.C. died July 22, 2020.

Frank was born Sept. 29, 1947, in New London, son of the late Sam and Lucille Summers.

Frank grew up in Groton. He was a graduate of Fitch High School, served in the Coast Guard, and was a pipe fitter with Connecticut Local 777. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling to play on courses around the country, fishing, and watching his grandchildren play at the beach.

Survivors include his wife Linda; sons, Frank and Steven; and daughters, Jessica and her husband Jake, and Kathleen and her husband RJ; his sister Vonnie; and four grandchildren.

Frank enjoyed giving to various charities, including Wounded Warriors. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the charity of your choice.

Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged when we can all gather safely.

Published in The Day on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
To The Summers Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. The memories that you all have will be forever in your hearts and Frank will be your special angel up above watching over you. May he RIP.
Deborah Elci Cascio
Friend
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lisa White-Korth
Friend
