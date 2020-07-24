Surfside Beach, S.C. - Marvin "Frank" Summers, 72, of Surfside Beach, S.C. died July 22, 2020.
Frank was born Sept. 29, 1947, in New London, son of the late Sam and Lucille Summers.
Frank grew up in Groton. He was a graduate of Fitch High School, served in the Coast Guard, and was a pipe fitter with Connecticut Local 777. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling to play on courses around the country, fishing, and watching his grandchildren play at the beach.
Survivors include his wife Linda; sons, Frank and Steven; and daughters, Jessica and her husband Jake, and Kathleen and her husband RJ; his sister Vonnie; and four grandchildren.
Frank enjoyed giving to various charities, including Wounded Warriors. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the charity of your choice
.
.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged when we can all gather safely.