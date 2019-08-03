|
Uncasville - Mary A. Free, 96, of Uncasville, passed away July 30, 2019, in the company of her loving family. Born in Waterford, Mary, the eldest daughter of Angelo Mariano and Maria Josephine (Strazza) Mariano, spent her childhood in New London with siblings, Rocco "Rocky" Vincent Mariano and C. Anthony Mariano, both deceased. April 11, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Louis Joseph Free in Saint Joseph Church in New London and was happily married for 59 years until Louis' death in 2012.
She is survived by her three children, Mary Free of Virginia, Julianne Free and her husband John Brown of Norwich and Louis Free and his wife Amy of Tolland; as well as grandchildren, Christopher Brown, Cathleen Brown, Benjamin Free, and Allison Free.
Mary graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1941 and from the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a registered nurse for the Red Cross, at the Belmont Contagious Hospital in Worcester, the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, the medical office of Dr. DeAngelis as well as in private duty. She took time off from her career to raise her three children before returning to nursing part-time in the Montville Public School System and at Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Nurses and over the years was active in a number of Catholic societies.
Although Mary was athletic in her youth, it was not until she was in her fifties that she joined her husband, who was an avid runner, in local racing events. July 24, 1979, she ran the 5000-meter race in Montville High School's first AAU Women's Track Meet. Her outstanding performance established a new American record for the Age 50 and Over Division. Mary was an exceptional cook and accomplished both as a seamstress and in needlework. She also dabbled in unique arts such as copper embossing and ikebana. Her beautiful artwork will be forever cherished by her family and friends.
Mary will be remembered for her unending love and caring nature, always reaching out to those in need. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor, leaving a legacy of love behind.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center for the kindness they showed Mary over the past three years and to the staff of Backus Hospital for their excellent care.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug 5, at Saint Joseph Church in New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London. There are no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019