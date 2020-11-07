Uncasville - Mary A. Zagorski, 73, a longtime Uncasville resident, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.



Born in New Haven May 28, 1947, she was the daughter of Frank and Eleanor (Ziomkiewicz) Boryszewski and was the loving wife of the late Joseph R. Zagorski for 49 years until his passing May 22, 2019.



Mary grew up in Hamden and was a graduate of Southern Connecticut State College with a bachelor's degree in English, and was a member the Chi Theta Rho sorority. She worked for several years as a staffing coordinator at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



She was a kind, caring person who loved being a mom to her three daughters and adored her grandchildren. They meant the world to her. As a parishioner of St. John Church her faith was a central part of her life. She dedicated much of her time to the church having been part of the Prayer Line and the Rosary Society for many years. She was also active in the knitting club at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Quaker Hill. Mary could often be found outdoors tending to her garden, she enjoyed reading, and treasured spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be forever loved.



She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Kriksciun and husband Matthew, Marcy Lee and husband George, and Karen White; three grandchildren, Mark Kriksciun, Adam Kriksciun, and Marcus Cuartero; brother Peter Boryszewski; and her sister Judy Grant.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store