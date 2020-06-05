Mary Ann Black
1951 - 2020
Raeford, N.C. - Mrs. Mary Ann (Smith) Black, 68, of Raeford, N.C. went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Mrs. Black was born in New London June 18, 1951, to the late Clifford P. Smith and Alta Irene Hempstead Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother Clifford P. Smith Jr. She was an avid animal lover, especially her two cats, Cammy and Boots. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years David Black of Raeford, N.C.; two daughters, Karen Black Mayer and her husband John of Virginia Beach, Va., and Michelle Black Combies and her husband Christopher of Virginia Beach, Va.; a son Anthony John Black and his wife Kate of Norwich; four grandchildren, Erik W. Mayer, Caleb G. Mayer, Jordan N. Mayer and Matthew R. Combies; a great-grandson Lucas G. Mayer; her father Arthur T. Chappell and his wife Dorothy of Norwich; her sister Donna Marie Mansfield of Groton; three brothers, Clifford Smith and his wife Sandy, Bobby Smith and his wife Jackie and David Smith all of New Jersey.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, NC.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Your Local Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 5, 2020.
