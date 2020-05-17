Waterford - Mary Ann E. Madara, 94, of Waterford and recently of Fairview Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Groton, entered eternal life May 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Shenandoah, Pa., the daughter of the late Peter and Victoria (Sherako) Walasavage. She married Ralph Madara Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Stanislaus Church in Minersville, Pa., and moved to Waterford in 1955.



Her beloved husband Ralph died April 2, 2011. In addition to raising five children, Mary had a career of 20 years at the gift shop in Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, retiring as manager. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting every state except Hawaii and Idaho. But her son, Doug, brought Idaho to her by way of some beautiful rock formations. And one of Mary's great-grandchildren was born in Hawaii and she visited his Baci several times. Mary enjoyed Scrabble, so many games of Scrabble! She was a member of multiple bridge clubs and homemakers' clubs. She was always working on projects, from sewing and knitting to organizing events for the Waterford Republicans.



Mary and Ralph designed a beautiful rose garden in their backyard where they enjoyed many happy hours gardening together. She hosted epic holiday celebrations; and when all is said and done, nothing was more important to Mary than her family, both near and far.



She is survived by her five children: Suzanne Maryeski and partner Bill Williams of West Hartford, Bruce and wife Sue Madara of Maine, Anne Madara and wife Patricia Mock of Massachusetts, Douglas and wife LizaBeth Madara of New York, Mary Beth and husband Michael Strout of Waterford; nine grandchildren: Theo, Justin and Nina Maryeski, Mia Maryeski and husband Jamie Jones, Allison and husband Justin Williams, Nicholas and Sam Strout, and Ella and Olivia Urrico; and five great-grandchildren: Jasper, Phoenix and Juno Jones and Blake and Ben Williams. She was predeceased by her eleven siblings and their spouses. Mary was the last Cioci and is beloved by many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Fairview for the wonderful care and compassion they provided to Mary over the last four years. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Auxiliary of Lawrence + Memorial and mailed to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, 365 Montauk Avenue, Rm. 1.424, New London, CT 06320. Services will be private. There will be a celebration of Mary's life sometime in the future. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store