Mystic - Mary Ann Gregory, 70, a resident of Mystic, passed away with family by her side Sept. 1, 2020, after a long, brave journey with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia. Mary Ann raised her family in Mystic with her late husband Arthur Gregory, who predeceased her in 2010. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lucy (Taylor) Howell. Raised in Quaker Hill, she was a graduate of Waterford High School, Class of 1968.
Growing up, she trained and showed collies with her family, which developed in her a lifelong passion for animal welfare. Following her high school graduation, she attended Mitchell College, receiving her associate's degree in business administration in 1971. A selfless individual, Mary Ann worked as a faithful caregiver in the Mystic area for many years, and enjoyed volunteering her time at local nursing homes and her church. To those that knew Mary Ann, she will be remembered for her compassion and devotion to those she cared for. Mary Ann was a proud grandmother who relished time spent with her grandson and family. She also loved to travel, and particularly enjoyed trips to New York City to spend the holidays with family.
She is survived by her two children, Katie Gregory and Alex Gregory and his wife, Babeth, and her grandson, Sean Gregory. She is also survived by her niece Pam Butler and family; her nephew Stephen Zarger and family; her brothers-in-law, Edwin Gregory Jr. and Gary Gregory and family; as well as her nephews, Wesley Gregory and Scott Gregory and family.
Funeral services will be held privately. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be sent to Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, 109 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic, CT. 06355 or dpnc.org/memorial-and-tribute-gifts
