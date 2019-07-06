Higganum - Mary Ann McMahon, 64, of Higganum passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 3, 2019, with her family by her side. Born Jan. 16, 1955, to Howard Baker and Marion Felion in Danby, Vt. Mary Ann moved to Higganum later in life with her loving husband, Michael McMahon.



Mary Ann was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Michael, and mother to her three daughters, Laura Tanner, Marilyn Wholey, and Cindy Edwards. She worked 35 years as a line operator for Cheeseborough Ponds/Unilever in Clinton. She was an enthusiastic Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Vikings fan. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her five grandchildren.



Mary Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Michael McMahon; her three daughters, Laura Baker Tanner of Port Charlotte, Fla., Marilyn Pelletier Wholey (Richard) of Anderson, S.C., and Cindy Pelletier Edwards (Erin) of East Haddam; and 7 siblings.



She will be dearly missed by her loving grandchildren, Kailee and Chelsea Tanner, Devin and Allyson Edwards, and Richard "Trey" Wholey III.



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main St., Clinton. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Swan Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Horse Hill Road, Westbrook.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . Published in The Day on July 6, 2019