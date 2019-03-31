Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Prescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Prescott

Obituary Flowers

Mary Ann Prescott Obituary
New London - Mary Ann Prescott, 91 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 29, 2019. She was born June 2, 1927, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Alfiero) DeNoia. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, with a prayer service followed by, interment in St. Mary Cemetery.

A complete obit will appear in Monday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.