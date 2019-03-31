|
New London - Mary Ann Prescott, 91 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 29, 2019. She was born June 2, 1927, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Alfiero) DeNoia. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, with a prayer service followed by, interment in St. Mary Cemetery.
A complete obit will appear in Monday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
