New London - Mary Ann Prescott, 91 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 29, 2019. She was born June 2, 1927, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Alfiero) DeNoia.
A life long resident of New London, Mary was, employed at Sears for over 25 years and a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. She is survived by her two children, Joseph Prescott of Fla., Patricia Tagliavini of Mass., and a granddaughter, Leah Calvieri of Mass. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Prescott, and five siblings, Vito, Jasper and Michael DeNoia, Rosalie Bergeson and Connie Rice.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, with a prayer service, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019