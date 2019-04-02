Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Prescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Prescott


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Prescott Obituary
New London - Mary Ann Prescott, 91 of New London entered eternal life Mar. 29, 2019. She was born June 2, 1927, in New London the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Alfiero) DeNoia.

A life long resident of New London, Mary was, employed at Sears for over 25 years and a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. She is survived by her two children, Joseph Prescott of Fla., Patricia Tagliavini of Mass., and a granddaughter, Leah Calvieri of Mass. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Prescott, and five siblings, Vito, Jasper and Michael DeNoia, Rosalie Bergeson and Connie Rice.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, with a prayer service, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now