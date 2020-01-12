|
Ledyard - Mary Catherine Hall, 93, of Ledyard died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Dublin, Ireland Jan. 14, 1926, the daughter of Daniel and Agnes (Fahey) Murray.
She was the owner of the Ledyard Community Store for many years.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Gerri Beckman.
All funeral services and burial will be private for the family.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020