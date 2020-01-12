Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Hall


1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Hall Obituary
Ledyard - Mary Catherine Hall, 93, of Ledyard died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Dublin, Ireland Jan. 14, 1926, the daughter of Daniel and Agnes (Fahey) Murray.

She was the owner of the Ledyard Community Store for many years.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Gerri Beckman.

All funeral services and burial will be private for the family.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -