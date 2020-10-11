Noank - Mary Chrisman Anderson of Noank , wife of Robert P. Anderson Jr., died peacefully at her home Wednesday afternoon, Oct.7, 2020.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Charles C. Anderson and his wife Maureen of Noank and Ashby D. Anderson of Chevy Chase, Md.; and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Robert P. Anderson III.



A full obituary and plans for a memorial service will be announced when completed. Please do not send flowers; and instead kindly make donations to either the Noank Historical Society or to the Noank Baptist Church.



Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family.



