Noank - Mary Chrisman Anderson died at her home in Noank, Oct. 7, 2020, at the age of 83 years. The cause of her death was breast cancer, beginning in 1985, and continuing through three additional sick periods in 2006, 2012 and 2020, the last involving her entire body. All of these she faced with exemplary bravery. She never once complained about her misfortune. On the day of her first diagnosis, she conducted in her home a meeting with University of Connecticut President Biaggio, Jim English, Steve Lee, Paul Bates and other community leaders, which eventually led to the restoration and acquisition of the Latham Chester Store by the Noank Historical Society, Inc.



Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minn. Dec. 6, 1936. Her parents were Charles Benham Chrisman and Marion Quick Chrisman, then living in Minneapolis, but both originally raised in Mapleton, Iowa. She is survived by her husband Robert Palmer Anderson Jr.; and two of her sons, Charles Chrisman Anderson and Ashby Danford Anderson. Her eldest son, Robert Palmer Anderson III, died in 1990. Also surviving her are six grandchildren: Robert Chrisman Anderson, Amelia Margaret Anderson, Colin Charles Anderson, all of Noank, Sarah Chrisman Anderson, Ashby Danford Anderson Jr. and Elizabeth Grace Anderson, all of Chevy Chase, Md.



There being no nursery schools available in Mary's part of Minneapolis, she attended the Kenwood Elementary School from 1943 to 1949. Next, she attended Jefferson Junior High School from 1949 to 1952. Then, she attended West High School for the year 1952 - 1953. Older friends advised her that if she wanted to attend a good eastern women's college, she should finish her high school at the Northrup Collegiate School, which she did from 1953 to 1955. She was admitted to Smith College in Northampton, Mass. in 1955, and received her B.A. degree in 1959.



An early indication of Mary's intellectual curiosity was her enrollment in a zoology course at the University of Minnesota for the summer between her freshman and sophomore years. After her interests focused on art and architectural history, her formal education continued with a fellowship at the Hagley-Winterthur Summer Research Institute in 1994, and later, at the Smithsonian Introduction to Management of Museum Collections in 2000. In 1998, she completed two years of diligent study, receiving a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Wesleyan University. Her knowledge of art and architectural history led to a passionate commitment for historic preservation during the rest of her life.



In February of her junior year at Smith, at a Ziskind House "mixer," she met Robert P. "Chip" Anderson Jr. in his first year at the Yale Law School. Dazzled by her beauty, vivacity and gleaming smile, he courted her ardently. One year later, they were engaged, and then married Aug. 28, 1959.



For her 50th Reunion Biography at Smith College, Mary wrote, "I can hear the disappointment of Miss Dunn, one of my favorite teachers, as I flashed my engagement ring, "Chrisman, you're getting married!" She often lectured us to have marriage, plus a career or vocation. Fortunately, our era had the best of things. We were the first generation to combine domestic goals and interests outside the home - I strove for Miss Dunn's 'marriage plus.'"



Mary began her "marriage plus" teaching at the Prospect Hill School in New Haven, while Chip completed his third year at the law school. Her principal subjects were physical education and art history, but when a new teacher abruptly left, she took on ancient and medieval history, which she had never studied formally. Also, she was the assistant librarian and school nurse, despite "not knowing mumps from measles." Mary's teaching career continued informally at the Noank Baptist Church Sunday School, and always in her home with her children. In 1979 - 1980, she taught American architecture and interior styles at the East Lyme Public School Adult Education.



From 1977 to 1993, Mary was a docent at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London. In this position, she helped plan a costume exhibition and wrote a major part of the booklet, "The Mirror of Fashion," published in 1985, by the museum, tracing the changes in women's fashions from 1800 to 1930. At the same time, she was delivering lectures for numerous organizations on art history, domestic architecture, interior furniture styles, dining traditions and costumes. For the Florence Griswold Museum in 1992, she prepared and delivered a special lecture about the Noank Art Colony.



In the course of time, greater teaching opportunities appeared in the form of architectural walking tours. Mary researched and gave such tours about several Southeastern Connecticut communities for the examining board of the American Pediatric Society, the Pediatric Travel Club, New England Waterworks Association and Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence, among others.



Mary's primary responsibilities as wife, mother and homemaker were cooking all the meals and planning and preparing all aspects of dinner parties. Though an excellent cook, she always hated it. She was a schoolroom mother, Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, library and hospital volunteer and Smith Club, Junior Women's Club and Mystic Garden Club member. She sewed, gardened, played some tennis and transported the children to their appointments, lessons and games. She called this, being "happily and constructively busy." She wrote, "I loved being a full-time wife and mother - doing things for and with my family, relatives and friends." On the eve of a flower show, Mary was remarkably relaxed, while her friends in the Garden Club fretted anxiously over their exhibits. Once, at the last minute, she snipped a branch of shore juniper on the seawall, stuck it unceremoniously into a glass of water, and won a tricolor award, best in the show.



In 1988, our 26-year old son, Rob, was diagnosed with brain cancer. For the rest of his life, just under two years, Mary applied herself to sustaining his spirits with redoubled determination. The bond between her and her three sons was beautiful to witness.



In 1972 - 1973, the Noank Baptist Church had been given a Victorian-era house in which it sought to establish a group home for girls. This was a preservation opportunity for Mary, but money was required for the renovation. She thought a house tour in Noank could raise substantial funds for the project, but she wanted the Historical Society's imprimatur for the proposed tour. She offered to do all the work for the house tour, but simply asked for the Society's blessing. She patiently explained her plan to its board of directors, but they would not support her. All but three voted against her, but the support of Mary Virginia Goodman, Edward Jenssen and Adrian Lane encouraged her. Like the "Little Red Hen," she left the building calmly thinking, "All right, I'll do it myself without the Historical Society." And she did. Defying the well-known unreliability of New England weather, she invited a large crowd of guests to "Noank by Moonlight" with dinner on our lawn. The full moon's golden reflection on the Mystic River was memorable; and Mary had money to start her project. There wasn't enough money to pay others to do the work; so in the winter of 1974, she worked alone by lamplight, salvaging existing wood trim, removing paint, preparing the woodwork for repainting and designing the widow's walk, porches and a small addition.



In 1978, Mary was elected to the board of directors of the Noank Historical Society, and in 1980, she was elected its president. She transformed it into a thriving community organization. During her fifteen-year presidency from 1980 to 1995, she led the project to save and restore the exterior and interior of a dilapidated 1840s mercantile building owned by the University of Connecticut on Noank's eastern shore. Her research led to its being named the Latham-Chester Store. She wrote successfully, and was awarded two major grant proposals. She directed the fundraising, bidding, contract and building phases and, with the help of our State Representative, persuaded the State officials to give the property, with its shorefront, to the Historical Society. That building now holds the Society's meetings, as well as concerts and art shows.



Mary summed up her duties as president, "Also, I think up new ideas, find people to keep our totally volunteer organization going and dance as a Noank Belle in the annual Sea Fever show." In 1993, Mary's efforts for the Latham Chester Store were formally recognized by the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, the Connecticut Historic Commission Volunteer Recognition Award and the Connecticut League of Historical Societies' Award of Merit.



In 1997, Mary was asked by a local retired fisherman, Benjamin F. Rathbun Jr., to edit a book he had written titled, "The Captains B.F. Rathbun of Noank." Following that successful collaboration, she helped to edit another book titled, "Noank Celebrating a Maritime History." Over the years, Mary shared her knowledge with several building committees and boards of directors, of which only a few were the Mystic Community Center in 1983, the New London County Court House Bicentennial Committee in 1984, the Mystic and Noank Library in 1987 - 1991, and many outreach projects of the Noank Baptist Church.



Mary's last project of historic preservation, in many ways her favorite, was buying and renovating the 1845 Greek Revival house next door to her home from 2017 to 2020. This was the first home of Chip's great-grandfather, Robert Palmer, owner of the Palmer Shipyard of Noank. Many residents of Noank now consider Mary an "old timer." She has taught them well that "the ordinary of today is the cherished item of tomorrow." This has been her legacy to the next generations of Noankers.



Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2020.