Madison - Mary Dib, 84, of Madison, beloved wife of the late Albert Dib, passed away Mar. 9, 2019, in The Hearth at Tuxis Pond Assisted Living Facility. Mary was born Nov. 2, 1934.

She was gentle, giving and devoted to her family and her church.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Impelliterri Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Ann's Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road Waterford CT 06385. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019
