Norwich - Mary Dubenetsky, 85, a longtime Norwich resident died April 2, 2019, with her family at her side. Born in Lowell, Mass. Aug. 31, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Irwin and Mary (Brown) Sargent, and was the loving wife of the late Walter Dubenetsky. As a homemaker Mary's life was dedicated to caring for her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A calling hour will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019
