Mary Atha
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Mystic, CT
Mary E. Atha


1926 - 2019
Mary E. Atha Obituary
Southport, N.C. - Mary E. (Southard) Atha, born July 11, 1926, at Quincy, Mass., the daughter of Charlotte Pierce Southard and Freeman L. Southard, died June 13, 2019.

She was the widow of George Richard Atha.

She is survived by her sister Charlotte Ann Danenberg and her husband Leigh of Milford; her niece Lisbeth Toth and her husband Joseph of Seymour; nephews, David Danenberg of Glastonbury, Randall Danenberg and his wife Carol of Trumbull; one grandniece; five grandnephews; one great-grandnephew; and her dear friends, Nina Harding Brash and her husband Bob.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.

In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019
