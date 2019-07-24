|
Southport, N.C. - Mary E. (Southard) Atha, born July 11, 1926, at Quincy, Mass., the daughter of Charlotte Pierce Southard and Freeman L. Southard, died June 13, 2019.
She was the widow of George Richard Atha.
She is survived by her sister Charlotte Ann Danenberg and her husband Leigh of Milford; her niece Lisbeth Toth and her husband Joseph of Seymour; nephews, David Danenberg of Glastonbury, Randall Danenberg and his wife Carol of Trumbull; one grandniece; five grandnephews; one great-grandnephew; and her dear friends, Nina Harding Brash and her husband Bob.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019