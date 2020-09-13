Norwich - Mary E. "Betty" Suleske, 90, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. Mary was born July 10, 1930, in Westerly, the daughter of the late William and Violet (Swain) Lord. She was married to the late Theodore A. Suleske, who passed away in 1994. Her son Robert T. Suleske passed away in 2004.
Mary is survived by her daughter Mary A. Ciezynski; sisters, Madge Wisniewski, Muriel Chappell and Margaret "Peggy" Hewitt; brother Jim Lord; grandchildren, Brian T. Ciezynski (Kelly) and Melissa Rose Wood (Alexander); and great-grandson Liam Wood. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Robert Suleske; brother William "Bill" Lord; brother Robert Lord; sister Ellen Kasper; nephew Harold "Hal" Babcock; and sister Paulette Reed.
Betty had a contagious laugh and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich, meeting directly at the cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Depot Road in Montville.
