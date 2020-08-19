1/1
Mary Eileen Turner
1927 - 2020
Stonington - Mary Eileen Turner passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at the home of her son in Stonington. Mary was born Sept. 8, 1927, in New Haven the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Cleary Miller.

Mary spent her early childhood years in the Fairhaven section of New Haven and was employed by the former SNET in accounting. Mary's passion was raising her six children and the extended families that created a robust home on Contact Drive in West Haven. Mary was a member of the New Haven Council of Catholic Women and the Hundred Club of Connecticut.

Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, Bill Turner and Paul Coutu of Kentford Farm in Stonington, Alice and Ralph Cortigiano of Branford, Bob and Antoinette Turner of Surfside Beach, S.C., James Turner of West Haven, Patrick Turner and Lorraine DeMarzo of West Haven. Also surviving are her brother Thomas Miller of Montana; grandchildren, Michael Cortigiano, Kymberly Cerbone and Michael, Robert, Allan and Richard Turner. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allan J. Turner; her son Michael; brothers, Charles, Edward, and John Miller; and nephew Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in Saint Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street in New Haven. Masks must be worn in Church.

Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Columbus House, 586 Ella Grasso Blvd, New Haven. Share a memory and sign Mary's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.

Published in The Day on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iovanne Funeral Home

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Alice,

My deepest condolences on the passing of your MOM.

Please know that you and your family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.

God Bless,

John Vigliotti
NHPS Retired
John Vigliotti
Friend
